Lyon’s County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County’s Sheriff Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

The Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Stephanie Williams left from a home in the Olpe area around 2:30 in the morning of Saturday, September 14th.

Williams is about 5’4″ and weighs about 127 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office tells KSNT News they don’t have any reason to believe she is in danger. They are asking the public to come forward with any information to help find her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (620) 341-3205.