MacVittie, Stanley, roommates at fall camp

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – The quarterback competition at KU is heating up. It’s looking like a two-man race for the starting job between newcomer Thomas Mattie and Carter Stanley.

Adding even more intrigue to the competition is the fact MacVittie and Stanley are roommates at fall camp. Both players are competitive, but if anything the competition has helped their relationship.

“It’s awesome. People think it might be awkward, but me and Carter we’re getting closer every day, every night, we’re roommates, we spend 24 hours a day for what, 16 days now? You really get to know someone,” MacVittie told KSNT Sports.

“We definitely work together,” added Stanley. “Camp is long, early mornings, late nights, and there’s really not much downtime, so by the time we do get to the hotel it’s, like, 10 PM, 10:30, and we obviously talk about practice.”