KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – According to a report from ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The extension would keep Mahomes in Kansas City through the 2031 season and is worth over a record $400 million.

Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs is worth over $400 million in total, per league sources.



The more significant question is, How much over $400 million? — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Last season, the 24-year-old Mahomes guided the Chiefs to its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. Mahomes won the NFL MVP in 2018.