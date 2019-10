OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes left Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. It happened on a 4th and 1 play in the second quarter when Mahomes attempted a quarterback sneak.

Matt Moore came in to replace Mahomes, who was ruled out for the game.