Mahomes wins ESPY award for “Best NFL Player”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(KSNT) – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won “Best NFL Player” at the ESPY Awards. Mahomes was also nominated for “Best Male Athlete.”

Last season, Mahomes threw for a Chiefs record 50 touchdown passes and won the NFL MVP award.

