MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan community is soaring high this week, with the return of a major airline touching down at the regional airport for the first time in nearly five months.

27 News caught some passengers on their way out of the first return flight, to see how impactful the reopening really is. The current MHK Director has been thinking about this update since he first started working at the airport nearly a decade ago.

“I’m absolutely excited to put this runway reconstruction project behind us, and allow American Airlines to come back in,” Airport Director Brandon Keazer said.

Welcoming back American Airlines is a major step, not just for the airport itself but everyone in the Kansas community.

“Not having to travel so far to be back home with family, and obviously for work and everything is extremely convenient,” American Airlines Passenger Joshua Padilla said.

Especially for those stationed over in Fort Riley, just like Padilla having access to such a critical travel resource makes a world of difference. Of course, you don’t have to be a soldier to benefit from the shorter commute.

“I’m here visiting my stepfather,” Americans Airlines Passenger Erik Olson said. “He’s a retired professor here, and I just came to see he’s doing okay and he feels good. I know that he does, but sometimes just being here is better than talking on the phone.”

For those visiting family or friends that wouldn’t necessarily be able to make the drive to MCI for pickup, cutting down on the travel prep makes visiting much easier.

“It’s nice if I can come right in here and I can see him the same day,” Olson said, “I don’t have to pick up a car and deal with the traffic from Kansas City and so on like that, so it’s very convenient.

That convenience will make an impact for thousands, with the Airport Director estimating 175 to 300 people will fly in and out of the terminals each day.

The Director also says they’re estimating about 5 flights a day, 3 to Dallas and 2 to Chicago.

To takeoff yourself, you can book through American Airlines, or flymhk.com