The day many have waited for in the Topeka community is nearly here.

In April of 2019, two Washburn University football players were injured in a shooting. Cory Ballentine suffered non-life threatening injuries, while Dwane Simmons was killed.

Washburn University head football coach Craig Schurig recalled Dwane – a junior from Lee’s Summit Missouri – as being one of the most energetic and well liked players he ever coached at Washburn.

Nearly three months later, Francisco Mendez was arrested as the accused killer.

Now, almost 3 years after the shooting, Mendez will be brought to trial. According to the Shawnee County court docket, Mendez will face jury trial Monday morning.

More updates will come as more information regarding that trial is released.