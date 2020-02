TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County jury found Dustin Abrams guilty of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The offenses occurred between 2011 and 2015, while the child was between the ages of 7-years-old and 11-years-old.

At the conclusion of the five-day trial, Abrams faces a life sentence on both charges, each carrying a minimum of 25 years in prison before the possibility of parole.