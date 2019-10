TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Topeka.

Topeka Police say they responded to the 1100 Block of SW Polk just after 2:30 a.m. where they found a man with life threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story. KSNT News is in close contact with TPD and will update this story as more information becomes available.