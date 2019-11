TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after being found in Downtown Topeka on Saturday.

Topeka Police said they responded to the 300 block of SW Harrison. When they arrived, they found one male victim who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated and is expected to be ok.

Police are not looking for anyone else involved in this situation.