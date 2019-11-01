Man has lived at Topeka Cemetery for 2 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Staying overnight in a cemetery sounds like a Halloween challenge, but that what Ron Lopez-Reese calls home.

Ron has lived at the Topeka Cemetery for the past 2 years. He’s not a horror fanatic but rather a history buff.

“You know you see some of the markers and see some of the history and some of the people who made their mark in Topeka,” said Ron.

His connection with the cemetery started when he would find newspaper clippings for people buried in the cemetery and give them to the superintendent.

When they had an opening in the space the groundskeeper usually stays in, he was the first on the list. Ron doesn’t work for the cemetery but he patrols the grounds and locks the gates at night.

While it may seem like an odd place to live, Ron said it’s not much different than the other homes he’s lived in.