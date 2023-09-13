WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting and police chase that ended with a crash at the Sedgwick/Butler County line Tuesday afternoon. It happened north of Kellogg on 159th Street East.

A news release from the KBI said around 2:40 p.m., deputies initiated a car stop on a suspected stolen pickup near Andover.

The driver fled, prompting a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended at the intersection of 159th Street and Bordeulac Street when the driver — a 21-year-old man — wrecked the vehicle. He then fled on foot.

Deputies chased the man, who got into an unoccupied moving truck and attempted to drive south. Deputies approached the truck, and a deputy deployed a taser, which had limited effect.

The man drove a short distance in the direction of a deputy, who then fired one shot, hitting the man. This was just before 3 p.m.

The truck continued forward and crashed into a garage, coming to a rest on the front porch of a house. Deputies began life-saving measures.

KBI investigating officer-involved shooting turned police chase that ended in a crash on Sept. 12, 2023 (KSN Photo) KBI investigating officer-involved shooting turned police chase that ended in a crash on Sept. 12, 2023 (KSN Photo) KBI investigating officer-involved shooting turned police chase that ended in a crash on Sept. 12, 2023 (KSN Photo) KBI investigating officer-involved shooting turned police chase that ended in a crash on Sept. 12, 2023 (KSN Photo)

The man was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital with critical injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

“The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once the investigation concludes, the findings will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for review,” said the KBI in a news release. “This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.”

Residents react

Although no kids were involved or harmed in the incident, parents living in the area still have worries.

Tucked off Kellogg and 159th Street, the Andover homes near where the incident occurred aren’t used to big disturbances.

“I mean, this is a residential area, and I’ve been living here for seven years,” said resident Sonalli Kurlekar, who has two children aged 3 and 7. “This is the first time I’m hearing of [something like this].”

Trevor Derenthal has lived in his current home in the neighborhood for two years.

“It’s the first time we’ve had something like this, this close,” Derenthal said.

Both Derenthal and Kurlekar were at work when the incident happened.

“We initially thought it was just a car accident or something like that, but there were a lot of police,” Derenthal said.

He shares four kids with his wife, ranging from 7 to 13 years old.

The fact a car chase came through the area worried him.

“It’s a little upsetting that I’m this close, especially with the amount of kids and families in this neighborhood,” Derenthal said. “To have a car coming at a high speed down this road is very concerning.”