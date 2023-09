TOPEKA (KSNT) – Phillip Lieurence is being held in connection to the deaths of two Emporia women found dead in Colorado.

Colorado law enforcement found the remains of Linda Estrada, 44 and Amy Ford, 39, on Sept. 20 in western Colorado.

Lieurence is being held in Emporia on unrelated charges. Police have not released many details about the women’s deaths.

