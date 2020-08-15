Man in custody, everyone safe after officer-involved shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday morning, a Topeka police officer was involved in a shooting at the Motel 6 located on Fairlawn Road, Police Chief Bill Cochran said.

The officer was pursuing a suspect who was driving, then pulled into the motel parking lot and went into the building, Cochran said. The officer then shot at the suspect, missing him and instead hitting the complex.

The suspect was taken into custody by the officer, and Cochran said the community is in no danger at this time.

The situation is currently being investigated by Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, due to the policy of any officer-involved shooting needing an outside agency to investigate. The investigation could take anywhere from one to two weeks to be completed.

Both the officer and suspect were not injured, Cochran said.

More information will be released, and KSNT News will update this story as it develops.