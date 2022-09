EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man is hospitalized Thursday morning after a work accident at the Fanestil Meat plant outside of Emporia.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirms with 27 News deputies and the Emporia Fire Department responded to 4700 W HWY 50 at 9:16 a.m. Thursday. The deputy said a man fell from a ladder and hurt himself.

The man was transported to the Newman Regional Health Medical Center in Emporia.

27 News has a reporter heading to the scene as of 10:20 a.m. to learn more.