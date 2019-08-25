Man killed in crash near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A deadly crash has part of I-35 shut down near Emporia.

Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch said one man is dead after a crash that happened on Sunday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened on I-35 Northbound near Road R1.

Sheriff Jeff Cope told the Emporia Gazette there was one man inside of the car that crashed. He was speeding on the Interstate, and Sheriff Cope believes he was going around 120 miles per hour. After the car exited the interstate at exit 135, he lost control of the car and it rolled over several times.

Law enforcement has shut down the northbound exit at mile-marker 135 and Road R1 to Road 170 while they investigate. KHP is leading the investigation.