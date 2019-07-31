Mandatory drug testing for some part of Oskaloosa student enrollment

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – Back-to-school season is right around the corner. For some students, heading back to class means mandatory drug testing first.

Students in Oskaloosa spent their Tuesday enrolling for school. For high school kids who want to play sports or do other school activities, that means they have to do drug testing. This is the second year in the row Principal Brad Jones said the district is doing this.

“It’s not a punishment. It’s more for us to make sure the kids that are going here are safe. If they know we’re going to be testing for it, maybe they have better decisions,” Jones said.

Principal Jones was there before they implemented the drug policy and he said he thinks the new mandatory rule has made a difference.

“I think it has. Kids are deciding what they want to do, what they want to be involved with,” Jones said.

Nikki Pickens’ son is on the football team which means he has to do the drug testing.

“I think that it holds them accountable and they need to know that there’s rules to follow in order to participate,” Nikki Pickens said.

But her son Ryan Pickens has his doubts.

“I think it will help but people will always figure out ways to get around it. It’s not foolproof,” Ryan Pickens said.

Principal Jones said it’s not about controlling the kids. It’s more of a way to help them make good choices.

“Peer pressure can get pretty intense and now they have that out. So like ‘Hey I would, but I really want to be in football, I really want to be in band, I really want to be in forensics or any other activity. Now they have that legitimate out,” Jones said.

To make sure that it’s as effective as possible they also make those students do two random drugs test throughout the year.