Manhattan Clubhouse Fire

An early morning fire in Manhattan caused significant damage to an office building.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County Fire Department were dispatched to 3050 Tuttle Creek Boulevard for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found an office building with heavy smoke and fire showing.

Crews were able to put out the fire in less than 30 minutes. No injuries were reported. Limited access to fire hydrants in the area required the use of a water shuttle operation to supply water to the scene.



The building serves as the clubhouse for the Colonial Gardens Mobile home park. Loss is undetermined. The owner is listed as Colonial Gardens LLC of Farmington Hills, Michigan. The fire cause is under investigation.



