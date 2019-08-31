Manhattan family asking city, Housing Authority for help after home floods again

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan family is cleaning up the damage left behind by Thursday’s storms.

The Gassman family has had enough of seeing their home flooded, as their house has flooded three times.

Renee Gassmann and her husband woke up to water rushing through their bedroom window after an early morning flash flood.

The couple was in the final stages of remodeling their home, and now they have to start over again.

“It’s just disheartening,” Renee said. “We were almost finished with the remodel from the last time it happened. I realized what was going to happen. So I jumped out of the bed, grabbed one of the dogs and got out of the way before the window exploded.”

After the third flood, she wants things to change.

The Gassman’s believe the flooding could be prevented if the city helped with drainage in a nearby apartment building.

“If they get the engineer’s in here who know what they are doing, it can be fixed,” she said. “The property is supposed to drain off the backside of their property, into Wildcat creek. And instead, it slopes in the wrong direction, into my house.”

The city said they aren’t in charge of the property.

“The city generally does own the land, but we deeded that to the housing authority,” Ron Fehr, Manhattan City Manager said. “But we’re certainly willing to help them out if there’s something we need to look at to be improved.”

The apartment building land is owned by the Manhattan Housing Authority, who said they’ve worked with the Gassmann’s to stop debris and water that are supposed to run into Wildcat Creek. Even adding dirt and a fence by the Gassman’s house after the other two floods.

“We want to be good neighbors to everybody in the city,” Joann Sutton, with the Manhattan Housing Authority said. “And so, if there’s additional work we need to do, we will do that. We will be looking further into the situation to see if there’s anything we can do. My heart goes out to them. I’m very sorry for what happened to them. I hope somehow this can be resolved.”

The city said that while flooding can’t be prevented, there are ways you can prepare your home.

They recommend always paying attention to weather alerts, and making sure you have flood insurance even if you aren’t in a floodplain.