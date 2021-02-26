Manhattan husband of woman killed in Topeka accident says his heart is ‘shattered’

The husband of a woman killed in a bizarre traffic accident on I-70 in Topeka spoke out about her on Facebook.

Brooke Naylor Rees, 29, was killed when large metal pipes broke free from a semi-tractor trailer, crossed the barrier and caused a series of accidents.

Rees was driving a Kia Forte that was hit by the pipes then struck by another vehicle. Her car was propelled into the concrete bridge rail. She died on the scene.

Tom Rees, an assistant tennis coach at Kansas State, wrote that his heart is “shattered.”

My darling wife Brooke Naylor Rees went to be with God on Wednesday afternoon.My heart is shattered. I am broken without you. It was never you and I – it was always us. You are the light of my life; the center of my universe and I will always hold you in my heart. Tom Rees

In the Facebook post Rees writes that he wants his wife to know, “how proud your family and I are of you, and how much you are loved by all.”

Hundreds of people have left comments and expressions of sympathy.

A gofundme.com page has been set up and to help the family with funeral and memorial costs.