Manhattan man helps vet, correctional officer this Christmas, 20 years after he helped his family

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– A Manhattan man is helping veterans this holiday season, and this year the power of a helping hand is coming full circle.

Joshua Kegley has been the president of Veterans Suicide Awareness, a nonprofit in Manhattan that helps veterans around Kansas, raising awareness of suicide among veterans.

For three years, they’ve donated Christmas gifts to vets. This year one of the people the organization is helping is Kris Britton, a correctional officer at the Riley County Police Department. Kris actually has a connection to Joshua and his family they didn’t know about before Joshua collected the Christmas gifts for Kris and his family.

Kris was stationed with Joshua’s uncle in Corpus Christie about 20 years ago. Joshua’s uncle and Kris were recruiters together. While they were working at the same station, Joshua’s cousin became ill. Kris took it upon himself to help Joshua’s uncle and his family without really knowing them.

“They served together 20 years ago, and at that time, my family needed help,” Joshua said. “And he was able to help my family then. What’s pretty awesome is 20 plus years later, we’re able to pay it forward and help out our correction officer Kris Britton.”

Kris was picked to receive Christmas help this year from the organization because he is a single dad of five, as well as a widow.

Kris was not able to get his gifts today for medical reasons, however, his gifts were delivered to him tonight.

Joshua said they were able to get everything on Kris’ list for his family, thanks to the community’s help.