Closings and Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools to increase security Thursday, following threat

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RCPD car_167454

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan-Ogden School District will have increased police presence on Thursday following a threat of a school shooting.

An anonymous report was made to the Safe Schools Hotline around 11:15 Wednesday night. The caller said that his daughter was told there would be a shooting at the MHS East Campus. He or she also stated that she was told to wear red to avoid being shot.

USD 383 has asked the Riley County Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol to guard the East campus.

Anyone with information about this threat is asked to call RCPD at (785) 537-2112.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories