Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools to increase security Thursday, following threat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan-Ogden School District will have increased police presence on Thursday following a threat of a school shooting.

An anonymous report was made to the Safe Schools Hotline around 11:15 Wednesday night. The caller said that his daughter was told there would be a shooting at the MHS East Campus. He or she also stated that she was told to wear red to avoid being shot.

USD 383 has asked the Riley County Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol to guard the East campus.

Anyone with information about this threat is asked to call RCPD at (785) 537-2112.