Manhattan shelter raising money with ‘PetPoolooza’ dog swim

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– Summer is slowly coming to an end, as schools start this week and pools begin to close.

The Little Apple is making a splash right before they say goodbye to the summer swimming. Letting dogs and their humans take a dip at the City Park Pool while raising awareness for shelter adoptions.

The pool had dogs who were professional swimmers and beginners. Fashionistas, sharks and those who just didn’t want to be bothered with the water. But no matter the dog’s preference, everyone was there for man’s best friend.

“T. Russel Reitz is just so excited to be able to have an event that the people of the city of Manhattan can come and do,” said Deb Watkins with the animal shelter. “It’s great for people and their dogs.”

For 13 years, the T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan has held their PetPoolooza. A fundraising event that brings everyone in the Little Apple to the pool. As well as finding good shelter doggos a future home.

“That’s a problem,” said Michael White who took his three dogs to the PetPoolooza. “And we’re here to support the activity to help those dogs out. We’re big donors to the animal shelter.”

No matter how much of a splash dogs and their owners had, the event teaches people there are some animals who don’t have friendships with owners.

“The dogs that are in the shelter are a part of our community,” said Jennifer Livingood, owner of Manhattan Mutt Company. “And they came from our community. No matter what the circumstances or why the dogs ended up in the shelter, we believe that it’s the community’s job to help provide homes. It’s nice that everybody can come together and support that.”