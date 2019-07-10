Manhattan woman cooks with ‘love’, makes people feel at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – With the help of just one employee, a Manhattan woman is serving up special recipes that have ingredients you can’t buy in the store.

Inside the kitchen of Mamadeaux’s, Que Purdy is preparing for the afternoon rush.

Que is a Baton Rouge native, bringing the spice of Louisiana food to the Little Apple.

“Cooking is my life,” Purdy said. “Sharing is my life. Just doing things with other people and sharing love is the most important thing for me.”

Que has been cooking since she was a child, thanks to her grandmother, Mama Deaux.

Que uses her grandmother’s recipes at Mamadeaux’s and serves every meal fresh and hot.

But she said the most important ingredient is a good attitude.

“If you actually cook food and you’re upset, you’re mad,” Purdy said. “You have an attitude, it comes out in the food, in the flavors. And I have been through this, so I know.”

Que runs the shop with just the help of one employee, mainly so she can make sure she has a role in everything that happens in her business.

According to her daughter, Qwadeyza Cortez, that includes getting to know every single customer that walks through the door.

“She doesn’t talk to them like, oh you’re just somebody who came to buy food and leave,” Cortez said. “She comes out here and she checks on them. She talks to them like they’re cousins that she’s known for 15 years.”

Making everyone feel at home, that’s Que’s motto.

“I want you to go back and enjoy life,” Purdy said. “Enjoy family, food, and friends. Just sit back and relax.”

In a restaurant inspired by family, it’s only fitting when you’re there, you feel at home.

Que said her grandma also taught her to give back. So Que and her three granddaughters set up a table that gives 10 percent of sales back to a charity of her granddaughters choice.

Mamadeaux’s is located at 3033 Anderson Ave. on the west side of town in Manhattan, not far from the West Loop Shopping Center.

