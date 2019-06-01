Manhattan zoo preparing for annual Wine in the Wild fundraiser

A local zoo is getting ready to kick off its summer fundraiser, Wine in the Wild.

This is the 13th year in a row the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan has put on this fundraiser. The zoo partners with local wineries in the Little Apple, and Wamego.

The zoo said, for the first time this year, they’re matching wines, with the animals’ homeland.

“We have the geographical trails here at the zoo,” said Rachel Herrod with the Sunset Zoo. “So we have a South African wine that will be featured right here with the cheetahs. And then we’ve got some Portuguese wines. One will be in South America with our South American animals, and then everything else will be spread throughout the zoo.”

If you missed out on tickets to the fundraiser, but still want to go to the zoo tomorrow, it will be open during the day. But the zoo will close at 1 p.m., to give organizers time to set up for the event starting at 5:30 p.m.