Marysville woman helping others remember loved ones with comforters, pillows

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)– A Marysville woman is helping people reconnect with their loved ones even after they’re gone.

Joyce Kracht and Jennifer Woodyard met for the first time in a coffee shop in Marysville. Jennifer and Joyce came together because of Jennifer’s brother.

“It’s hard,” Jennifer said tearfully. “He passed away two years ago in an accident.”

Jennifer’s brother was 48 years old when he died. He worked for Union Pacific in Arlington, Texas. When one day, a train he was working on derailed.

Jennifer wanted to remember her brother forever, and that’s when she came to find Joyce.

“They’re remembering somebody,” Joyce said. “Whether it’s a sibling, or a parent or a child. They’re remembering that person every time you give it to them.”

Joyce is the owner of That Reminds Me. It’s a business that combines the memory of a loved one with something that can be held, like pillows, comforters and more. The keepsakes are all made from their clothes.

“Pants, dresses, skirts, tops, blouses,” Joyce said. “Just about anything can be used.”

Joyce started her business seven years ago, even making one honoring her mother when she passed.

“So many times we have boxes or drawers full of t-shirts, or clothes from a loved one,” Joyce said. “And we don’t know what to do with them. You don’t want to throw them away because there are too many memories, but what do you do with them?”

So instead of throwing them away, she takes the clothes and turns them into something new. That something for Jennifer was a comforter remembering her brother’s love for sports and clothes.

“I came upon one of his shirts and it had a big star,” Jennifer said. “I thought how nice would that be to have him right in the center.”

When a loved one leaves us it can be hard.

For Jennifer, That Reminds Me is a chance to remember her brother again.

“Whenever you’re ready to let them go long enough to have something like this done, let me help you out,” Joyce said. “Let me preserve those memories for you.”

Jennifer said she is planning to have more things made for other family members.

Joyce is also in the process of starting a website for That Reminds Me. In the meantime, you can email her for inquiries: joyce@that-reminds-me.com.

We found out about Joyce from her husband. So, remember if you have someone you think we should know use our Report It feature.