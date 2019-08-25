Masquerade Ball raises money for Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House of Topeka held their annual Denim to Diamonds Gala on Saturday evening at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. This year’s theme was a Masquerade Ball that featured a cocktail hour with champagne, appetizers, silent and live auctions, dinner and an after party. The event is held each year to help support the Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House. The 2019 Ronald McDonald family of the year was Chad and Anna Startzman with 2 1/2 year old Zoey and 7 month old Jemma. Magic 107.7’s morning show DJ’s Angie Stevens and Sean Kelly along with KSNT NEWS evening anchors Brooke Lennington and Jace Mills were emcee’s for the evening. See more photos here.