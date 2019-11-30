Mayetta man arrested for rape charges, aggravated indecent liberties

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Mayetta man was arrested and booked on rape charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Ronnie J. Dinger, 63, was arrested by the Jackson County Sherrif’s Office Investigators for a Jackson County District Court warrant. The warrant for rape, aggravated indecent liberties to a child under sixteen years of age, and aggravated indecent liberties to a child under 14 years of age.

Dinger was booked into the Jackson County Jail but later released after posting bond.