Meet some of the young Kansans with eyes on the statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Several young Kansans with different resumes, agendas and beliefs are running for state legislature, but there is one thing they have in common: the desire to bring a fresh perspective to Topeka.

Rachel Willis, a 36-year-old Topeka mom, is part of this group. Her son just started kindergarten and experienced his first day of school in the midst of a pandemic.

“He is five and just started kindergarten this year. I think we were all heart broken,” Willis said. “I’m in the trenches every day trying to cope with these things. Right now the Kansas legislature really lacks representation for young, working moms and that’s me.”

You’ll see Willis running as a democrat for district 20 in the senate. She said the pandemic isn’t the first go-around of uncertainty for people her age.

“For me, 9/11 happened my senior year of high school and then when I was graduating college, shortly thereafter, we faced a huge recession as we were trying to get jobs and get out there and now while we’re in the midst of our early careers, we’re faced with the biggest health crisis known.”

On the other side of the aisle, Kristin O’Shea is running to represent District 18 in the senate. At 28, she could become the youngest woman in the Kansas senate if elected. She said she hopes to start a family within the next five years.

“Just seeing what it’s like to juggle a career and start a family that’s just a different perspective,” O’Shea said.

As a small business owner, she’s seen the effects of the coronavirus on young entrepreneurs.

“Personally I’ve seen how much COVID-19 has impacted my business and a bunch of my other entrepreneur friends,” O’Shea said. “This stuff effects us big time, if we don’t have a voice, others will be making decisions for you.”

While these two are both under the age of 40, a political action committee called Yes We Kansas found the average age of a member of the house and the senate is 58 and 63, respectively. In Johnson County, a third of people who are of voting age are under the age of 40.

30-year-old Brandon Woodard currently represents District 30 in the House. When he was elected in 2018, he became the youngest democrat in the legislature, as well as one of the first openly LGBTQ+ members.

“We are vastly underrepresented in the state legislature,” Woodard said. “And that’s why I think we see a number of young people on both sides of the political spectrum that are stepping up to run for office.”

Before he decided to vote, he noticed a lot of his friends going to protests to speak out against the results of the 2016 election and noted that many of those people did not vote. Because of this, he re-founded the Johnson County Young Democrats in an effort to get more young people in roles of leadership at every level: from the statehouse and city council to county commissions and school boards.

“We get distracted I think sometimes as young people when we see bright, shiny objects, and really exciting candidates running for federal office or president,” Woodard said. “But one volunteer shift on a legislative race can make the difference on whether someone wins or loses.”

“We also have to do things like generally making Kansas cool again,” Woodard said.

That includes passing marijuana reform and legalizing sports betting.

“In a district like mine that’s incredibly young, I heard last year after the Chiefs game, the number of people that drove across state lines to Iowa to place bets on the Chiefs,” Woodard said. “That is revenue that we can capture here.”

Rashard Young is a 26-year-old who was born into poverty. When he went to college, he couldn’t read or write well. One of his main goals is to increase literacy in children for Kansas.

While a young candidate, he wants other people to think about the foundation that the government was built on.

“It’s first of all, respecting our nation,” Young said. “The systems that we have in place now have been built by a lot of amazing people. A lot of blood was shed and a lot of work went into building it, so if you’re going to go about changing things, you better have your reasons.”

He’s running for District 16 in the house and recognizes the impact of being a young person.

“Just because someone’s 58 and 60 doesn’t mean they have more wisdom than you,” Young said. “It doesn’t mean they know issues that are plaguing are demographic and community in specific areas.”

As someone escaping poverty, he’s had to advocate for himself. Something candidate 32-year-old Katie Dixon knows well. She had her son as a high school senior.

“Part of that is when I was pregnant my school board was not going to allow me to walk [in graduation],” Dixon said, although her son would have already been born. “I joke that I’ve always had to fight, nothing’s real easy, and that’s okay.”

Now, she wants to use part of her platform to help bring access to health insurance and reproductive rights in Kansas.

Cole Fine is another candidate, and while he may seem like the youngest, he is in fact not. At 22-years-old, the recent college graduate is ready to get to the statehouse, running for District 15 in the house.

The pandemic motivated him to jump into public service. It was either that, or law school. He thinks his age gives him an advantage in helping move school funding along.

“I am four years removed from Kansas public schools,” Fine said. “I can kind of get a better grasp of the modern classroom and things have shifted so much since the current legislature has been in public school.”

He also wants to see a more proactive approach to tackling mental health in colleges and grade schools.

While they all may have different goals, one thing is clear: they want other young people to read up about who they can vote for, and vote.

“We’re the next generation and our priorities need to be heard,” Dixon said.