Meriden teaching the importance of early farming with historic, antique Threshing Show

MERIDEN, Kan. (KSNT)– When you visit the city of Meriden it can feel like taking a step back in time.

On Sunday, the 43rd annual Threshing Show showed people, “the old-time ways of farming.”

For 43 years, blacksmiths, tractors and classic farmers have shown people what farming was like before modern-day technology at the show.

“A lot of people now don’t study history,” said Merlyn Mahoney, this years announcer. “And so what we try to do is a visible history, not a written history. So we’re actually a working history of things that’s been around.”

The Threshing Show was a time to learn new things like what threshing is, the process of loosening the edible part of grain from the husks and straw.

While one smart nine-year-old taught others about tractor pulling.

“You take a tractor, then there’s a sled behind you,” said Caliber Beecham, who rode his tractor in the parade Sunday. “And you hook it up. And you have to be a certain amount. And then you pull the sled as far as you can.”

First-time attendee, Gabrielle Smith, left the Threshing Show with a new appreciation for farming. Learning the things she and her husband care about most, start with historic and antique equipment on display.

“My husband and I, we’re really big into renewable resources,” Smith said. “So it’s really awesome to get to see the threshing machines and how it works. It’s really neat.”