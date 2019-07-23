Mid-summer feeling a bit more like fall

Enjoy it while we've got it as a period of low humidity air dominates the Kansas weather.

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler-than-average weather for the middle of the week

Sunshine through the weekend

A few storms early next week

Temperatures will once again fall into the upper 50s tonight as cooler-than-average weather continues to dominate the Central Plains region for the next couple days.

Enjoy what we have because there is still plenty of summer for more heat. A slow warming trend should have highs back into the lower to middle 80s on Wednesday with abundant sunshine. Overnight lows will creep upward this week, as well as the highs temperatures. By Friday, highs should reach into the upper 80s.

Sunshine and higher humidity return for the weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, but heat indices will likely climb into the upper 90s, especially by Sunday afternoon.

More heat into early next week along with chance for a few scattered storms by Monday and Tuesday as another front approaches, but not looking like it pushes all the way through to break the heat this time.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



