Midwest Barber College giving free back to school haircuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Midwest Barber College helped local students get ready to go back to class in style.

The barbershop held a back to school bash for grades K-12 to get a free haircut. Midwest Barber College is a school for men and women learning to cut hair. Students were asked to bring a school supply donation for the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka. The purpose of the day was to help the community while also spreading positivity during these trying times.

“With this environment we have today people get caught up ‘me’, and, ‘what I’m losing,'” Lucy Opit, the owner, said. “I have to do ABCD and that gets you out of yourself when you give. Giving. It’s more blessed to give than to receive.”

The school will be accepting school supplies and vouchers through the end of the month.