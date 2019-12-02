Mild week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Dry & mild stretch of weather

Possible showers late Thursday

Mild again for next weekend

After an active weather week last week and a windy weekend, things are finally starting to calm down here in northeast Kansas. Tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds as temperatures drop down around freezing into the 30s with slight breezes at 5-10 mph.

We’ll start to see our temperatures increase as a warming trend stays with us all the way through the middle of the week. Tuesday through Thursday temperatures could very well be in the middle 50s with some spots getting into the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine along with it!

There is a chance for some scattered showers late Thursday into Thursday night that look to stay mainly south of I-70. This will be associated with a cold front bringing in slightly cooler temperatures Friday, although average for this time of year.

The colder air doesn’t last long though as temperatures rebound, once again, into the low 50s for the weekend as more mild weather heads our way!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



