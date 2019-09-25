Milder temperatures arrive and more chances for storms.

cooler air moves in the next few days followed by more storms

What We’re Tracking:

Becoming more comfortable Thursday

Storms look likely Friday

A few showers and storms may occur this weekend

Even though Monday was the official first day of fall, we have still been seeing warmer-than-average temperatures this week. Luckily, we are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. Wednesday night, we dry out as temperatures and dew points drop in to low 50s and 40s with our winds remain light from the northeast.

Thursday through mid-afternoon, temperatures will continue to stay mild with lower 60s through late morning before jumping back up to a high in the upper 70s to around 80 by late in the day. Dew points will also rise as the winds shift back to the southwest after noon.

Friday, highs will be in the lower 80s and we will see the next chance for showers and storms. This risk extends through out our weekend but behind that rain is the fall temperatures we have been waiting for, but we’ll have a few hot, humid days to get passed first.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

