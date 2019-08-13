Miles coaching sons at KU

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Kansas made a lot of noise when they hired Les Miles, but he isn’t the only Miles to join the team. Les Miles’ two sons are both on the team. Fullback Ben Miles joins KU after spending his freshman season at Texas A&M. Manny Miles transferred from North Carolina where he was a quarterback for three seasons with the Tar Heels.

“I went to grab one of them and started teaching and said, oh lord, this is my son and I didn’t know if it was exactly what I should do or somebody else coach this kid will ya. It’s fun for dad to see those two big boys running around competing,” said Les Miles.