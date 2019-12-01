Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade celebrates twenty-four years

TOPEKA, Kan. – A 24-year tradition is keeping the holiday spirit alive for families in Topeka.

The Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade is all about getting people into the holiday spirit and despite cold temperatures, hundreds of people from the community came out to do just that.

There was excitement in the air as dozens of holiday-themed floats drove down Kansas avenue.



For some, the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade is a staple in their holiday festivities, but for Kelly Livingston, a Topeka resident, this was her first year at the parade.



She says after being at the parade for herself, she can finally get into the holiday spirit, making this a new holiday tradition.

“You can feel it in the air, just the music and the festivities,” Livington said. “The kids start getting excited. Families are out and about. It’s just a fun time.”

For those who look forward to the parade every year, nothing could have stopped them from spreading holiday cheer.

“It’s great. It’s freezing cold, we’ve been here for about three hours, but everybody’s upbeat and having a good time,” Christopher Blackburn, a float driver, said.

Organizers say that they plan to host the parade for many more years to come.