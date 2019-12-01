Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade and 5K run a success despite the cold

The Greater Topeka Partnership held their annual 5K run, tree lighting and Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade Saturday evening. The 5K run/walk was a benefit for the Topeka Rescue Mission. Evergy Inc. donated and decorated the Christmas tree which was lit following the 5K run and the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade followed the tree lighting. Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla along with the Dale Hrenchir family, who donated the tree, flipped the switch on the Christmas tree. Nick and Terry Xidis, owners of Hazel Hill Chocolates were Grand Marshall for the parade.