HARDIN, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a train incident that hit and killed a one-year-old child Saturday morning in Hardin, Missouri.

Investigators said the child was stationary or not moving on the railroad tracks. It happened near the 1st Street and Elm Street intersection and was struck by a BNSF 2009 GE Train.

A MSHP Crash Report says the incident happened at 8:48 a.m. The MSHP along with the Ray County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene Saturday.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers told FOX4 this incident was a complete accident. The sheriff nor the state highway patrol are commenting on camera.

Neighbors FOX4 talked to off camera said the exact same thing when it came to whether this was an accident. Highway patrol and the sheriff’s office are not releasing the name of the one-year-old girl.

The investigation is still ongoing and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.