Missouri Western drops Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. – A short-handed Washburn Ichabod football team got out to a slow start and they could not recover in a 46-21 loss to Missouri Western on Hall of Fame Saturday in Yager Stadium dropping to 1-4 on the season. Washburn will be on the road the next two weeks with road games at Northeastern State and Missouri Southern before returning home on Oct. 26 facing Central Oklahoma on Homecoming.

The Griffons (3-2) scored on their first possession of the game on a 90-play drive and on the Ichabods ensuing possession, after gaining a first down a fumble by the Ichabods returned the ball back to Griffons and six plays later Missouri Western was up 14-0 7:32 into the game.

The Ichabods came back after the Griffon score when Zach Willis capped a nine-play, 83-yard drive cutting the lead in half, however the Griffons after starting at their own 3-yard line, scored in three plays stretching their lead to 21-7. Missouri Western added two more scores in the second quarter going up 36-7 before Chaz Capps hit Jace Williams on a 27-yard touchdown pass as the Griffons took a 36-14 lead into the break.

Missouri Western tacked on a score in the third quarter and with 5:04 left in the game, Capps threw his second touchdown pass of the day on a 50-yard strike to Austen Hubert. Missouri Western finished up the scoring with a 46-yard field goal wrapping up the game with a 46-21 win over the Ichabods.

Making his first career start, Capps was 18 of 39 for 242 yards with two scores and also rushed for 38 yards on 12 carries. James Letcher, Jr. and four catches for 53 yards and Taylon Peters had four catches for 37 yards. Letcher also added six kickoff returns for 152 yards.

The Ichabod defense had four players with eight tackles each including Jacob Anderson, K.J. Turner, Channon Ross and Grant Bruner. Anderson added a sack for 14 yards and 2.5 tackles for loss for 17 yards and a forced fumble.

The Griffons outgained the Ichabods 503 to 396 finishing with 285 yards on the ground. Washburn was 2 of 13 on third down in the game and 3 of 8 on fourth down.