More heat as we wrap up the week

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington county in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28th.

What We’re Tracking:

Building heat and oppressive humidity

Abundance of sunshine as summer hits in full swing

Very little, if any, rain chance for a week or more

Clouds will gradually decrease as we head toward the evening and overnight hours stay mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures will stay mild only dropping down into the lower 70s.

The humidity will stay in place throughout the rest of the week and even the rest of the month as we near the end of June and start the month of July.

Friday will be similar to Thursday in the sense that it will be hot and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and with the humidity in place, heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100°.

Similar trend heading on into the weekend with temperatures in the middle 90s and heat indices in the lower 100s as summer is in full swing!

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller