More rain and heat to start the work week

What We’re Tracking:

Storms possible tonight

Hot and Muggy Monday

More storms midweek

We’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies as we head into the overnight hours before clouds begin to increase after midnight. Rain chances return to the area once again for your Monday morning although this time showers and storms look to stay on the northern edge of the viewing area.

Monday will be another hot and humid day as temperatures climb into the middle 90s and heat index values could once again approach the triple digit mark in some spots if not upper 90s. We’ll stay dry throughout the day before rain chances return once again for our Tuesday night

The chance for showers and storms Tuesday night look to stay on the southern edge of the viewing area and seem to hit around midnight or so.

The rest of the work week looks to be a whole lot better with cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and decreasing rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





