More rain chances this weekend

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area until Saturday, July 6th at 12 p.m.

What We’re Tracking:

Staying mostly dry tonight

Rain chance returns over the weekend

Temperatures slowly rising

We’ll continue to stay mostly cloudy to cloudy heading into the evening and overnight hours. There is a chance for a few more isolated showers to push through portions of the viewing area but once those move through we should remain mostly dry tonight before another chance of an isolated storm early Saturday morning for the northern portion of the viewing area. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s to lower 70s for your overnight low.

Our next best rain chance after tonight will be Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers are possible to move through adding to the rain amount that we received earlier this afternoon and whatever we receive tomorrow morning. Winds will start to pick up coming from the south at anywhere from 15-20 mph with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Rain chances continue on into Sunday as well along with the temperature trend as afternoon highs reach the upper 80s once again. Winds will start to calm down and become more easterly with various rain chances throughout the day.

We should stay mostly dry for your Monday before another rain chance arrives on Tuesday. Otherwise, temperatures will slowly start to climb into the lower 90s early next week.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com.





