More rain to close out the work week







What We’re Tracking:

More storms tonight and Friday

Flooding biggest concern

Drier this weekend with cooler temperatures

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued until 7am Saturday for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee and Wabaunsee

The chance for showers and storms continue tonight and throughout the day Friday providing locally heavy rain in some spots. Flooding is going to be the biggest concern associated with these storms so avoid areas of high water.

Temperatures tonight will drop down into the upper 60s to lower 70s with periods of heavy rainfall. This trend continues throughout the day Friday as localized cooling takes place due to the rain with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s to lower 80s.

After Friday, the humidity starts to taper off a little bit and so does the rain as we should stay dry for the weekend with cooler temperatures to follow.

Sunshine and 80s will take us through the first part of the work week before it begins to turn hot and humid. Temps will likely reach 90 or higher by Tuesday or Wednesday. There may also be a few isolated thunderstorms at that point.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez







