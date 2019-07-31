More rounds of nighttime rain could lead to flash flooding

What We’re Tracking:

Warm , humid weather

Several rounds of storms ahead

Daytime breaks in the rain with some sun

Mostly cloudy and humid tonight with areas of showers and storms developing and spreading our way through the night. Some of the eastern counties may see locally heavy rainfall overnight into early Thursday morning.

It should clear out for the afternoon only to have a better chance for scattered showers and storms to develop and spread south into the region overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Those storms have an even better chance for heavy rainfall over a larger part of Eastern Kansas. Because these rounds of rain look to hit the same areas over the next couple nights, the eastern half of the viewing area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until Saturday morning at 7:00am.

Despite morning clouds and showers, we should still warm into the upper 80s on Thursday, but only the lower 80s on Friday. Then more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s again over the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller