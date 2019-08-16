More severe storm chances tonight







What We’re Tracking:

Storm threat returns tonight

Mugginess and heat build through the weekend

Hot bubble overhead for Monday through Wednesday

As we head into the early parts of the evening, many areas look to stay dry with maybe a few sprinkles as temperatures start to drop down into the upper 60s to lower 70s in some spots. It’s going to be as we head into the later part of the night toward midnight where we could see a change.

Late night thunderstorms could hit some spots hard. The biggest threats associated with these storms will mostly be strong winds, decent size hail, and flooding concerns as well. By the time we get to early Saturday morning rain should move away, but there could be a few storms pop during the afternoon and early evening. Another round of strong storms might take us into Sunday morning.

It will gradually become breezy, if not windy. Mugginess will make a return for the next couple of days as all summertime weather elements will be in play Sunday through Wednesday. It looks hot and muggy with highs above 90° almost every day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





