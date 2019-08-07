More storm chances ahead with locally heavy rainfall possible

What We’re Tracking:

Storms likely late tonight

Potential flash flooding tonight and early Thursday

Drier by Saturday

Flash Flood Watch from 8pm Wednesday evening until noon Thursday for much of the viewing area.

Another round of storms will develop overnight into early Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. The most likely window of time for those stronger storms will be after midnight through the mid-morning hours on Thursday. Lows will again fall to near 70°, perhaps some upper 60s in the heavier rains.

Only some partial clearing expected on Thursday and because of that the temperatures will struggle to rebound, only hitting highs in the lower 80s on Thursday afternoon. Best chance for storms by Thursday night into Friday looks to be for the southern counties, which should mean a little more sunshine by Friday afternoon for most areas with highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday looks mainly dry before another chance for a few scattered storms moves our way later in the weekend and early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

