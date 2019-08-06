More storms through the middle portion of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy weather through the night

Storm chances in the days ahead

Expect a warm weekend

Mostly cloudy skies will return later in the night as a cluster of storms develops to our north and drops southward into Northeast Kansas after midnight. The best chance of storms may actually hold off until near daybreak on Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures dipping into the lower 70s.

Highs on Wednesday will rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s after any morning thunderstorms clear out. While the morning storms may temporarily reduce the humidity, that won’t last all that long as hot and humid weather should be in place again by late afternoon.

More scattered storms are expected late Wednesday night into Thursday. Those storms should also be a bit more widespread early Thursday and that will help hold temperatures down just a bit. Warmer weather will move back in by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

