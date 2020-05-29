More sunshine this weekend with little humidity

What We’re Tracking:

Mix of sun and clouds this weekend

Isolated showers late Saturday into early Sunday

Much warmer and muggy next week

This weekend will be partly to variably cloudy. Moisture content should remain fairly low until Saturday night into Sunday. Overnight temperatures in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will be a great for this time of year. Spotty showers are possible from sunset Saturday to just after sunrise Sunday.

As we close out the month of May, we start to bring in the summer air. June begins with warmer temperatures, more humidity and stronger breezes. Monday to Thursday of next week will signal more of a summer-like pattern. We may get our first 90° day sometime next week as well either Tuesday or Wednesday.

For Wednesday, moisture continues to fuel in from the south that will make it feel like middle to upper 90s during the afternoon.

Besides the single chance for isolated showers late Saturday, rain chances really look to back off for the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez