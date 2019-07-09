Morning storms, then partly sunny and muggy before midweek relief

After late night and morning thunderstorms for much of the holiday weekend, Sunday and Monday were mainly dry. Spotty thunderstorms did pop late Monday with heat and deeper moisture to the west and south.

Overnight thunderstorms have hit several locations, and some rainfall has been heavy…especially in north central Kansas and south central Nebraska. Storms may be heavy rain producers in the early morning.

After some storms early, it should be variably cloudy and very muggy with possible showers and storms. Highs likely get close to 90 with heat index values approaching 100.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 89-92

Wind: S/SE 10-15

Heat Index: 99-102

Tuesday night into daybreak Wednesday should become less humid as a boundary slides south across the area. It will do little besides shift the wind to north/northwest. Thursday might be very pretty and more comfortable.

As the week progresses, temperatures will be much higher for a prolonged period as a massive high pressure zone builds. This will certainly last from late week through the weekend. Any precipitation chances will be very low. Temperatures will likely be in the mid 90s and expect heat index values of 102-108. It will be a huge bubble that could very well get stronger into next week.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Some storms today, then we begin a prolonged dry spell…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com