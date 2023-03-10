What We’re Tracking

Breezy overnight

Rain chances Saturday

Drying out early next week

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies in the area will help our temperatures stay relatively mild. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 30s in the lower 40s. Winds will also slowly start to pick up after midnight.

Light rain showers look to move in during the morning on Saturday with off and on chances throughout the day. A few snowflakes may try to mix in as well – mostly for our counties up north. Highs will be chilly in the mid 40s, but should be warm enough to support mostly rain. Winds could gust up to 30 mph through the morning and early afternoon.

For the most part, it appears that our temperatures will hold rather steady, even through the first part of next week. Highs through Tuesday will stay in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, but the sunshine should eventually return. By Wednesday, highs could be as warm as the mid 60s before our next chance for precipitation arrives for late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush